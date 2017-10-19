General Kelly speaks [With Comment by John]

General Kelly stepped forward on behalf of President Trump to address the hysteria fomented by Rep. Fredrica S. Wilson and her impressionable media friends regarding President Trump’s condolence call to the Gold Star family of Sergeant La David Johnson, one of the four soldiers killed in Niger. The substance of the phone call has become the cause celebre this news cycle. General Kelly’s statement should be a cause of another kind. It should be a cause of introspection and shame on the part of the media.

The video below is about 18 minutes long. General Kelly’s statement runs about 12 minutes. It is followed by questions. The New York Times has posted a transcript here. The New York Post’s Bob Fredericks reports on it here.

Given the highly personal nature of General Kelly’s statement and the accompanying emotion, it makes for compelling viewing. As I say, it should shame those who have run to pile on but I am afraid they are incapable of shame.

JOHN adds: I didn’t follow this flap closely because it was obvious from the beginning that it was just another instance of the Democrats’ blind, malevolent hatred for President Trump. But if you haven’t yet watched this video, you absolutely should. Among other things, it is a reminder of how unusual it is to see a truly serious man in Washington.

I don’t think we will hear any more about President Trump’s phone call from Democratic politicians or the shamed and cowed White House press corps–check out the reporters’ faces when they are visible near the end of the video–but no doubt they will move on to something else that is equally foolish.

ONE MORE THING: To see how the White House press corps tried to spin President Trump’s call to the family of a fallen soldier and his relationship with General Kelly to benefit the Democrats, check out yesterday’s press briefing by Sarah Sanders. The press corps did all it could to carry water for the Democrats’ smears, until they were shamed by General Kelly today.