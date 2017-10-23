Hillary Clinton: New York Times peddles bologna about her

No, Hillary didn’t quite say that. She said that stories about her and her husband helping Russia obtain drilling rights in the U.S. through Uranium One are just people “peddl[ing] bologna.”

Clinton cited “Trump and his allies, including Fox News.” They are just trying to divert attention from “real Russian ties between Trump associates and real Russians,” she would have us believe.

But it was the New York Times that first reported the Uranium One story. Peter Schweizer, author of Clinton Cash, shared his research with the Times, and reporters Joe Becker and Mike McIntire developed it into a compelling story about the scandal.

Of the origins of their story, Becker and McIntire wrote:

Some of the connections between Uranium One and the Clinton Foundation were unearthed by Peter Schweizer, a former fellow at the right-leaning Hoover Institution and author of the forthcoming book “Clinton Cash.” Mr. Schweizer provided a preview of material in the book to The Times, which scrutinized his information and built upon it with its own reporting.

(Emphasis added)

Clinton also asserted that the Uranium One story has been “debunked.” However, she failed to cite any source that has debunked it.

For a refresher course on this scandal, I recommend the Times article cited above, our reports on the matter, and the summary contained in this article by Robert Donachie for the Daily Caller.