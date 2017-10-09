Jemele Hill: How Not to Learn From Experience

Jemele Hill is an on-air ESPN personality. In the last few years, ESPN has become notorious for emphasizing politics over sports; Ms. Hill is part of the problem.
Last month, she denounced President Trump as a “white supremacist” after he criticized NFL players who kneel during the National Anthem. After that incident, she apologized for “letting her colleagues and company down” with the white supremacist tweet. She did not, however, learn from the experience.
The AP now reports that Hill is at it again. Once again, the subject was the Star-Spangled Banner; this time, her target was Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys:
Hill’s more recent tweets targeted Jerry Jones after the Dallas Cowboys owner stated that players who disrespect the flag would not play for his team.
Hill tweeted Sunday that fans who disagree with Jones should boycott the team’s advertisers and not buy the team’s merchandise.
“Cowboys have a huge national following,” she wrote in one of a series of tweets. “Lot of black & brown folks are Cowboys fans. What if they turned their backs on them?”
She clarified Monday she was not calling for an NFL boycott.
This is actually pretty funny. ESPN is an essentially parasitic company. It feeds off professional sports, NFL football above all. The idea the an ESPN personality would encourage fans to “turn their backs on” the teams that are ESPN’s bread and butter is remarkable.
This time, ESPN has had enough. The company suspended Hill for two weeks, noting that after Hill’s anti-Trump tweet, “all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences. Hence this decision.”
But Jemele Hill still wasn’t finished. Responding on Twitter to someone who suggested that NFL players would learn a lesson about “getting fired for not doing what your boss requires you to do,” Hill tweeted:
Because if we did everything the boss said, Americans would still be dying of tuberculosis in factories.
I guess this is the kind of nonsense they teach in schools these days. In any event, Ms. Hill is one of many people who would be wise to delete her Twitter account.