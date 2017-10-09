Love Me, I’m a Liberal, Harvey Weinstein Edition

Harvey Weinstein’s pledge to attack the NRA and champion women’s rights in the aftermath of his scandal is such a transparent appeal to ideological partisanship that even liberal ideological partisans are embarrassed (and not buying it).

Weinstein might be better off doing a remake of the old Phil Ochs tune, “Love Me, I’m a Liberal.” Here are my suggested lyrics for Harvey:

I cried when they shot Pretty Woman

Tears ran down my spine

I cried when they shot Pulp Fiction

As though I’d lost a Travolta of mine

But Charlie Sheen got what was coming

He got what he asked for this time

So love me, love me, love me, I’m a liberal

I go to civil rights rallies

And I put down the old N.R.A.

I love Meryl and Ashley and Hillary

I hope every feminist becomes a star

But don’t talk about revolution

That’s going a little bit too far

So love me, love me, love me, I’m a liberal

I cheered when Hillary was chosen

My faith in the system restored

I’m glad the Bernies were thrown out

Of the DNC election board

I love blondes, brunettes and redheads

As long as they don’t find me a boor

So love me, love me, love me, I’m a liberal

The people of Hollywood city

Should all hang their heads in shame

I can’t understand how their minds work

What’s the matter don’t they crave a dame?

But if you ask me to keep my pants zipped up

I’ll make sure to take down your name

So love me, love me, love me, I’m a liberal

I read New Republic and Nation

I’ve learned to take every view

I’ve memorized Atwood and Steinem

And I’ve felt up more than a few

But when it comes to times like Korea

There’s no one more purely blue

So love me, love me, love me, I’m a liberal

I vote for the Democratic Party

They want Donald Trump to be wrong

I go to all the Kanye West concerts

He sure gets me singing those songs

I’ll spend all the money you ask for

Because I grabbed onto your thong

So love me, love me, love me, I’m a liberal

Once I was young and impulsive

I wore every conceivable pin

In time I became repulsive

Learned all the Bill Clinton hymns

But I’ve grown still more impulsive

So I’m turning my casting couch in

So love me, love me, love me, I’m a liberal