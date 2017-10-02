Seth Leibsohn for Congress

Arizona radio talk show host and Power Line friend Seth Leibsohn has decided to run for Congress in Arizona’s 9th district. The Democratic incumbent, Krysten Sinema, is stepping down to run against Jeff Flake for the Senate, so it is an open seat. The 9th district, centered in Maricopa County, has a fairly close partisan balance among registered voters, and thus ought to be winnable by a strong candidate like Seth.

Seth should be a very strong candidate indeed. So you know what to do. Go to Seth’s campaign website, and please make an early contribution. I did, just this morning. Early contributions count for a lot with the party apparatus, and might also help clear the field for Seth.