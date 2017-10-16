The Bergdahl deception

Students of ancient history may recall that in May 2014 the Obama administration traded five high-ranking Taliban terrorists held at Guantanamo for Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl. In 2009 Bergdahl had walked off his base and set off a manhunt that proved costly in blood and resources. Taken into custody by the Taliban, he was turned over to the Haqqani network.

President Obama announced Bergdahl’s return in a Rose Garden press conference featuring Bergdahl’s parents. Obama pretended it was a great triumph when it was at best a pitiful reflection of his obsession with closing our detention facility at Guantanamo. (The White House video of Obama’s announcement is posted here.) To add the customary insult to the unusual injury, Obama failed to provide Congress with the mandatory 30 days’ notice about the plans to transfer the Taliban officials from Guantanamo.

Even at the time there was reporting to suggest that Bergdahl was a deserter rather than a prisoner of war. Writing in the Washington Post, Richard Cohen declared the White House scene “frankly sickening,” as indeed it was.

Who better than national security adviser Susan Rice to go out and lie about it on Obama’s behalf? Speaking on one of the Sunday gabfests, she earnestly assured us that Bergdahl had been “captured in combat” and “served with honor and distinction.”

Today Bergdahl pleaded guilty to the charges of desertion and misbehavior lodged against him. Sentencing is to occur on October 23. All in all, a case that in its various facets perfectly represents the character of President Obama and his administration.