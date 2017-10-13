The Democrats Are Shocked! [Updated]

Harvey Weinstein is the gift that keeps on giving. No doubt we will tire of him at some point, but for now, there is no such thing as too much Harvey. The Weinstein scandal is entertaining mostly because he was one of the main pillars of the Democratic Party, and it turns out that he had a decades-long career as a sex criminal. As pretty much everyone already knew, apparently.

Just like Bill Clinton, and quite a few other Democrats, such as–most notoriously–Ted Kennedy. But we want to be scrupulously fair, so we should emphasize that Weinstein neither killed anyone, as far as we know, nor rode on the Lolita Express, as far as has been reported. So let’s not malign Weinstein by a false equivalence with Ted Kennedy or Bill Clinton.

Still, Weinstein was hideous–Jabba the Hut is a common and apt analogy–and apparently there are quite a few liberal actresses in Hollywood for whom Jabba is acceptable if the price is right; or, at least, someone who needs to be protected for the sake of one’s career. They are, of course, our moral superiors on Twitter. Especially now that they have spoken up, years after the fact and when there is nothing to lose.

When all is said and done, the irreducible fact is Harvey Weinstein’s identity with the Democratic Party. Hillary might intone, “Out, out, damned spot!” but the Weinstein spot isn’t going anywhere. Michael Ramirez sums it up brilliantly, as usual. Click to enlarge:

You wanted him, Dems, you’ve got him. My only regret is that I might be jumping the gun on The Week In Pictures by a few hours!

UPDATE: How could I overlook this? Hey, it’s a Friday night and I had a beer earlier. Anyway, the Oscars will be upon us before long. I haven’t watched that show for decades, and something tells me next year’s audience will be small. But that doesn’t detract from Ramirez’s awesome, if disgusting Weinstein cartoon. Click, once again, to enlarge:

We can only echo Michael Ramirez: Harvey, get your clothes on! Unfortunately, it is way too late for that.