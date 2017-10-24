The lying game, Clinton style

Team Clinton team brought the lying game to suppressing news of its funding of the Trump Dossier. At the Daily Caller, Peter Hasson usefully sums it up:

Clinton campaign lawyer Marc Elias “vigorously” denied his involvement in the anti-Trump dossier that has made up the substance of the Russian collusion allegations, New York Times reporter Ken Vogel said.

Elias’ denial appears to have been intentionally misleading in light of new reporting from The Washington Post that Elias hired opposition research firm Fusion GPS on behalf of the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Elias reportedly hired Fusion to dig up dirt on Trump as part of a project that became the Trump dossier.

“When I tried to report this story,” Vogel said of the Post report, “Clinton campaign lawyer [Marc Elias] pushed back vigorously, saying ‘You (or your sources) are wrong.’”

Another NYT reporter, Maggie Haberman, similarly accused Democrats of sanctimoniously lying about their funding of the Trump dossier.

“Folks involved in funding this lied about it, and with sanctimony, for a year,” Haberman wrote on Twitter, linking to the Post’s report.