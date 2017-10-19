The Uranium One Scandal Is Exploding

The Russia/Obama/Clinton scandal that goes generally under the name of Uranium One is getting harder for the liberal press to cover up. I wrote about the exposé published by–surprisingly–The Hill here, and Paul added more here. The original story goes back to Peter Schweizer’s Clinton Cash. The scandal is a blockbuster, perhaps the worst involving Barack Obama, Eric Holder’s corrupt Department of Justice, and Bill and Hillary Clinton. If you haven’t read the linked posts, you should.

President Trump referred to the Russia/Obama scandal at the end of his press appearance with Puerto Rico’s governor yesterday:

Q (Inaudible.) THE PRESIDENT: Uranium is a big subject. If the mainstream media would cover the uranium scandal and that Russia has 20 percent of uranium for whatever reason — and a lot of people understand what those reasons may be — I think that’s your Russia story. That’s your real Russia story. Not a story where they talk about collusion, and there was none. It was a hoax. Your real Russia story is uranium and how they got all of that uranium — a vast percentage of what we have. That is, to me, one of the big stories of the decade — not just now — of the decade. The problem is that the mainstream media does not want to cover that story because that affects people that they protect. So they don’t like covering that story. But the big story is uranium and how Russia got 20 percent of our uranium. And, frankly, it’s a disgrace. It’s a disgrace. And it’s a disgrace that the fake news won’t cover it. It’s so sad.

As far as I’ve seen, the fake news media still aren’t covering it. But Michael Ramirez is, as always, up to the minute. Click to enlarge:

In the immortal words of IowaHawk, journalism is all about covering important stories. With a pillow, until they stop moving. This story has legs, and the cat is out of the bag. It isn’t going to stop moving any time soon.