This—Is CNN on Drugs

Maybe you’ve seen CNN’s new “apple” ad in which the beleaguered network attempts to push back against Trump’s successful campaign to label them as purveyors of “fake news.” It embraces the old fashioned idea of Platonic forms and Aristotelian objectivity. But in these postmodern times where liberals believe that a man is a woman simply if he calls himself one, can CNN really think this won’t be subject to savage mockery?

Here’s the original CNN ad:

And can a network that employs a hysterical correspondent like Don Lemon not see this coming?

And sure enough, someone took up my suggestion:

This is not going to end well for the left. This could come to rival the “Hitler Learns About. . .” parodies.