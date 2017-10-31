Today’s attack reminds me

Today’s terrorist attack in Manhattan serves as something of a reminder. It feels like an injection of reality into the fabricated partisan hysteria over collusion that otherwise suffocates us. It shoves the nature of the war in which we are engaged in our face where it cannot be ignored for the moment. It reminds us to be grateful for the bravery and readiness of our first responders.

It also reminds me that I am grateful Donald Trump is president and Hillary Clinton is not. No euphemisms will be deployed to characterize the attack as something other than what it is. It reminds me that I am grateful John “jihad is beautiful” Brennan is no longer Director of the CIA and that Mike Pompeo now serves in his place. It reminds me that I am grateful we have our best citizens serving in the highest offices responsible for our national security.