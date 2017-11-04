A Big Day For the Crazy Left

In Bowling Green, Kentucky, a neighbor of Senator Rand Paul assaulted him outside Paul’s home:

Rene Boucher, 59, of Bowling Green, was charged with one count of fourth-degree assault in the incident, which occurred at about 3:20 p.m. local time Friday, Kentucky State Police said.

Paul’s injuries are being described as “minor,” but they don’t sound so minor to me:

The arrest warrant in the case indicates that Paul told police his neighbor came onto his property and tackled him from behind, forcing him to the ground and causing pain. According to the warrant, Paul had injuries to his face and had trouble breathing due to a rib injury.

The attacker is described this way:

Boucher is a Bowling Green anesthesiologist and pain specialist who developed a product called Therm-a-Vest, a cloth vest partially filled with rice and secured by Velcro straps that is designed to relieve back pain by delivering heat directly to the areas of the back where most pain is felt. Boucher applied for a patent for the vest in 2003 and has marketed it through the QVC shopping channel.

Odd. Many are saying that Boucher was an avid Democrat and Republican-hater like James Hodgkinson, based on a Facebook profile. This may prove to be true, but the photos on the Facebook profile don’t look anything like Boucher’s mug shot:

We will know soon enough whether the Democrats’ climate of hatred and violence contributed to the assault on Senator Paul.

Meanwhile, an organization called “Refuse Fascism,” reportedly founded by a Communist, has organized anti-Trump rallies across the country. I am not sure whether this group is, in effect, Antifa, or whether different protesters are involved. My guess is they are more or less the same. RT.com (Russia Today), the chief English language mouthpiece for the Russian government, is always happy to stir the anti-Trump pot. They provide a sympathetic description of the demonstrations and this photo:

The arrest and injury count will be reported in due course. In the meantime, this woman sounds like a typical antifa fascist. Put another way, she sounds like she has a trust fund. She carried a baseball bat that was confiscated by the police:

LAPD just released the woman who came with a bat. I asked her why she brought it, and why she’s hiding her face. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/zIbux5P6G2 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 4, 2017

These people are pathetic, which doesn’t necessarily mean that they aren’t dangerous. One can only hope that they are dooming the Democratic Party’s electoral prospects.