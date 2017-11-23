A Very Power Line Thanksgiving

It was a balmy 72 degrees out here on the left coast today, so that meant I had to grill a turkey, and wash down the whole thing with a first course of McPrice-Myers 2014 Viognier, followed by a Sea Smoke 2013 Pinot Noir “TEN.” (And the “TEN” is not the bottle price. Believe me, as Trump might say.) People have been saying I should do more cooking/grilling/wine videos, so here’s a short narrative of how it went down, followed by some suitable Thanksgiving Day memes in the run up to Saturday’s regular photo fare, which may just consist of Post Office wall photos of the latest sexual harassers.

Above all, happy Thanksgiving to Power Line readers everywhere.