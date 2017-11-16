“Al Franken groped me” [updated] [with update by Paul]

Leeann Tweeden has posted a detailed account of her sexual assault by Minnesota Senator Al Franken in 2006 (Franken was first elected to office only two years later). Tweeden’s account has been posted by 790 KABC in Los Angeles, where she works as a morning news anchor. Her account is posted here. I see no reason not to take it at face value.

The incidents recounted by Tweeden amount to recent history by comparison with the conduct charged against Roy Moore. Moreover, unlike the charges against Moore, Tweeden’s case against Franken is supported by photographic evidence. She has the ocular proof (below). If Tweeden’s account bears out…well, you finish the sentence.

UPDATE: Franken has issued a statement apologizing for groping her. He thought it was funny. What a pig. It is incumbent on him to resign or on the Senate to expel him. The photograph by itself looks like it may document a criminal sexual assault. On Tweeden’s account, in any event, Franken’s groping in the photo would have been an act of malicious humiliation. Franken is counting on the double standard applicable to liberal Democrats to let bygones be bygones.

UPDATE (By Paul): Senate Majority Leader McConnell has called for an Ethics Committee investigation of Franken. He said: