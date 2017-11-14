Climate Change Alarmism Is Founded On Dishonesty

I’ve said many times that I believe global warming alarmism to be the worst fraud in the history of science. What follows is just one of many illustrations of that point.

The No Tricks Zone reminds us of how NASA GISS, keeper of temperature data for the U.S., has changed historical records to serve the political agenda of the alarmists:

As recently as 1990, it was widely accepted that the global temperature trend, as reported by NASA (Hansen and Lebedeff, 1987), showed a “0.5°C rise between 1880 and 1950.” Pirazzoli, 1990 This 0.5°C rise in global temperatures between 1880-1950 (and 0.6°C between 1880 and 1940) can clearly be seen in the NASA GISS graph from 1987: Schneider, S. H. 1989. The greenhouse effect: Science and policy. Science 243: 771-81. Today, it is no longer acceptable for the NASA global temperature data set to graphically depict a strong warming trend during the first half of the 20th century. This is because anthropogenic CO2 emissions were flat and negligible relative to today during this abrupt warming period. So as to eliminate the inconvenience of a non-anthropogenic warming trend in modern times, NASA has now removed all or nearly all the 0.5°C of warming between 1880 and 1950.

The data don’t fit your theory? No problem. Change the data! That is how the global warming alarmists operate.