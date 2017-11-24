Darkness lives at the Washington Post

Janell Ross covers “race” for the Washington Post. Judging by this article, she does so stupidly and less than honestly.

Ross is also a left-wing activist. This would not distinguish her from many of her Post colleagues except for the fact that she recently sat on a panel at a secret meeting of Democrats during which she offered strategic advice. So reports Brent Scher of the Washington Free Beacon.

Scher writes:

Washington Post reporter Janell Ross gave a presentation at a secretive California gathering where Democratic politicians, liberal activists, and their biggest donors plotted the future of the progressive movement without notifying her superiors that she would be attending, according to a Post spokesman.

The Democracy Alliance, which put on the conference, tried to keep the identities of its members and guests confidential. However the Free Beacon obtained a detailed conference agenda that lists both events and featured guests.

The panel Ross appeared on addressed the topic of “getting the economic narrative right” in future elections. Less race mongering of the kind Ross specializes in would be one idea.

However, the Democracy Alliance agenda suggests that the panel didn’t want to go there:

Progressives were knocked flat in 2016, but in our scramble to understand and react to what happened, we run the risk of forcing ourselves into false divides. We risk losing focus on the deep systemic flaws in our economic and social frameworks that leave vast numbers of Americans vulnerable and insecure.

(Emphasis added)

The Democrats and swing voters who went for Trump in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania probably would like to see progressives get the social narrative right. But the social narrative of Janelle Ross and the Democracy Alliance is a big part of the problem these voters have with the Dems.

As noted, Ross did not notify the Post that she would be participating in a partisan event. The paper didn’t know she had attended until the Free Beacon informed it. A spokesman says Ross has been “reminded” that the paper “discourages” involvement in events that may be “perceived as partisan.”

Ross isn’t just a hyper-partisan masquerading as a reporter, she’s also a smear artist. John Nolte of Breitbart reminds of her attempt, in 2015, to smear Jeb Bush with unsubstantiated innuendo about “family issues.” Even MSNBC, where Ross made her attempt, was unimpressed. As Nolte said at the time:

[Ross] isn’t just a Washington Post reporter working as a Democrat operative, she is a Washington Post reporter working as a sleazy Democrat operative seeking to damage a man and his family with nothing more than the kind of sleazy innuendo that even a MSNBC felt the need to disavow.

Apparently, that’s fine with the Washington Post.