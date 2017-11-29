Down Next. . . Garrison Keillor!?!?

Yesterday the angry humorist Garrison Keillor took to the pages of the Washington Post to dismiss the clamor over Al Franken as “absurd.”

On the flight home, in a spirit of low comedy, Al ogled Miss Tweeden and pretended to grab her and a picture was taken. Eleven years later, a talk show host in LA, she goes public, and there is talk of resignation. This is pure absurdity, and the atrocity it leads to is a code of public deadliness. No kidding.

Breaking in the last hour:

Garrison Keillor says fired over alleged improper behavior MINNEAPOLIS — Garrison Keillor, the former host of “A Prairie Home Companion,” said Wednesday he has been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior. Keillor told The Associated Press of his firing in an email. In a follow-up statement, he said he was fired over “a story that I think is more interesting and more complicated than the version MPR heard.” He didn’t give details of the allegation.

But really, what woman could possibly resist this guy:

UPDATE: It’s not even lunchtime out here on the left coast, and already there’s a third story breaking: