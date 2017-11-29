Down Next. . . Garrison Keillor!?!?

Yesterday the angry humorist Garrison Keillor took to the pages of the Washington Post to dismiss the clamor over Al Franken as “absurd.”
On the flight home, in a spirit of low comedy, Al ogled Miss Tweeden and pretended to grab her and a picture was taken. Eleven years later, a talk show host in LA, she goes public, and there is talk of resignation. This is pure absurdity, and the atrocity it leads to is a code of public deadliness. No kidding.
Breaking in the last hour:
Garrison Keillor says fired over alleged improper behavior
MINNEAPOLIS — Garrison Keillor, the former host of “A Prairie Home Companion,” said Wednesday he has been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.
Keillor told The Associated Press of his firing in an email. In a follow-up statement, he said he was fired over “a story that I think is more interesting and more complicated than the version MPR heard.” He didn’t give details of the allegation.
UPDATE: It’s not even lunchtime out here on the left coast, and already there’s a third story breaking:
NPR Chief News Editor Departs After Harassment Allegations
NPR Chief News Editor David Sweeney has left the company following allegations of sexual harassment filed against him by at least three female journalists.
“David Sweeney is no longer on staff,” Chris Turpin, acting senior vice president of news, said in an email to staff. . .
The email did not directly state the cause for Sweeney’s departure. But this follows a formal internal review into his conduct, after three current and former NPR journalists made formal complaints against him.