Fake News About Koi: Why No One Trusts the Press

President Trump has begun a 13-day trip through Asia, beginning in Japan. His meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe seems to have gone very well. Abe presented Trump with hats saying, “Donald and Shinzo…Make Alliance Even Greater.”

But of course, in the eyes of the liberal media, the president must never be allowed a success of any kind. So the press invented a “gaffe” for Trump. At one point during his visit, Trump and Abe both fed koi, i.e., Japanese carp. Big deal. But reporters ridiculed the president for ultimately dumping the remainder of his box of food into a pond. CNN, in particular, went nuts on this theme. It is hard to imagine anything more trivial, but for the press, no opportunity to smear President Trump can be foregone. This is via Twitchy.

Trump spoon feeds koi fish at Akasaka Palace. He ended up just dumping the whole box of fish food into the pond, per @justinsink at scene. pic.twitter.com/ICAxXMlMsA — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 6, 2017

Per pool, Trump & Abe were each feeding koi in a pond spoonfuls of fish food. Then this happened: https://t.co/1eI8IbA8hc — Julie Davis (@juliehdavis) November 6, 2017

Trump scooped out some feed for the coy in the pond below before opting to just dump the whole box. Rex Tillerson, standing nearby, laughed. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) November 6, 2017

President Trump feeds fish with PM Shinzo Abe in Japan, then pours the entire box of food into the koi pond. pic.twitter.com/CQjGGf5k0J — Veronica Rocha (@VeronicaRochaLA) November 6, 2017

CNN went so far as to publish a misleading video. It failed to show, and the derisive tweets failed to acknowledge, that Prime Minister Abe first dumped his box of fish food into the pond, and Trump followed suit.

MSM getting upset over how Trump feeds fish is bad enough. But refusing to report that Abe dumped his food first takes it to next level. pic.twitter.com/9heAA7BDGN — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) November 6, 2017

As noted above, it would be hard to find a more trivial basis on which to misleadingly smear our president. But that is the point: pretty much everyone understands that reporters and editors are constantly on the prowl, looking for stories (real or imagined) that will advance their agenda by making President Trump look bad. If they can’t report honestly on how he feeds carp, what reason is there to think they play it straight when the stakes are higher? None. Which is why no one trusts the press.