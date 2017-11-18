From the bin Laden files

Yesterday the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and FDD’s Long War Journal hosted a panel discussion of the massive cache of Osama bin Laden documents released on November 1 courtesy of CIA Director Mike Pompeo. The conversation featured the incredibly dogged New York Times reporter Rukmini Callimachi as well as FDD’s Tom Joscelyn and Bill Roggio, who were given the opportunity to preview the records, images, audio, and video files included in the release. The discussion was moderated by Kim Dozier, executive editor of The Cipher Brief and author of Breathing the Fire: Fighting to Survive and Get Back to the Fight.

Jenna Lifhits picked up Callimachi’s comments at the event for the Weekly Standard in “New York Times reporter: Obama administration misled on al Qaeda.” FDD has posted video of the panel discussion here along with notes on the panelists. I have posted the video below. This is must viewing if you seek a deeper understanding of the Obama administration’s political miasma and especially of the war in which we are engaged.