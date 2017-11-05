Is It OK To Be White? [Updated]

A group of students at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, did something so outrageous, so transgressive, that it has roiled the campus and led to newspaper headlines: they posted signs on campus that say, “It’s OK to be white.”

You might think that in a campus environment where a thousand genders are blooming, you could finish a sentence beginning “It’s OK to be…” in just about any possible manner. But you would be wrong.

Multiple signs saying “It’s OK to be white” were scattered across the campus of Concordia College this week. Some were on light poles, and one was at the business center at the private liberal arts college in Moorhead. They were put up Tuesday night and Wednesday morning before being taken down.

***

Concordia students said the whole “plan” goes against the diversity message at the school associated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Leftists divined that those who put up the signs are not entirely on board with the bullying zeitgeist of 21st-century education:

Senior Micah Ferden said, “(I) was really shocked that someone had the guts to do this because we try to promote diversity so much and seeing this is saying ‘Hey, we still have students who aren’t fully invested in this diversity message.’”

“It’s OK to be white” was, of course, a manifestation of “hate,” in the perverse way in which that word is used nowadays:

Minority students said it appears the community still has a long way to go. “I just realized how much hate is going on. We live in a world without love, and it’s crazy. I thought this was the last place I would see that, but apparently it’s happening,” said Moshe Mekori, a sophomore.

We live in a world without love! Someone get the word to Peter and Gordon.

A naive observer might have thought the message of the signs was anodyne. Moorhead, Minnesota, where Concordia is located, is 90.4% white, according to Wikipedia. So a naive observer might assume, it had better be OK to be white. But some thoughts must not be spoken. Concordia’s President has announced an “open forum” to discuss the radical signs.

STEVE adds: According to the Washington Post these flyers are showing up on a lot of campuses:

Better have some extra popcorn handy.

MORE by JOHN: The signs were too much for Harvard Law School:

More than a dozen handmade stickers reading “It’s okay to be white” surfaced around Harvard Square Wednesday, prompting Cambridge officials to remove them and a Harvard Law School Dean to denounce the signs as “provocations intended to divide us.” The stickers appeared to be part of a campaign started on the forum website 4chan, which called upon followers to put up posters with the message in their area on Halloween night. The author of the original post on the site wrote that they hoped the “credibility of far left campuses and media gets nuked” as a result of the incident, adding that they could help achieve a “massive victory for the right in the culture war.”

***

“It seems likely that these anonymous postings, made in the middle of the night, were provocations intended to divide us from one another,” Law School Dean of Students Marcia L. Sells wrote in an email sent to Law students Wednesday after the stickers were spotted at Wasserstein and Hastings Halls.

***

Sells confirmed in her email to students Wednesday afternoon that the stickers at the Law School had already been removed.

Heresy cannot be permitted. I wonder what percentage of Harvard Law School students are white. It was over 80% when I was there. Whatever their number, they evidently are not OK.

So far, the signs seem to be achieving their purpose brilliantly.