Latest on the Liberal Lech List

It’s fun to sit back with a 55-gallon barrel of popcorn and watch so many grandees of the left drown in the wake of Hurricane Harvey Weinstein. Mark Halperin is clearly burned toast and won’t be back until he can get absolution from Ellen and The View, but that’s going to take months of therapy and NRA-bashing. Leon Wieseltier of New Republic fame is getting his literary perp walk, and now it turns out that David Corn, an especially obnoxious specimen of lefty journalism at Mother Jones, is having to answer for some bad behavior.

The Politico story about Corn doesn’t quite make him out to be to complete Grade A Creep on the Weinstein-Spacey ScaleTM, but there is this telling bit from Corn that shows what’s wrong with the guy:

“At a time when rape—and the actions of politicians and celebrities such as Todd Akin and Bill Cosby—was much in the news, I made comments and asked questions about the terrible behavior of the perpetrators, and I said that stories about these issues were of great interest to our readers. I was later told that the way in which I made these comments was seen as insensitive by some, and I’m sorry I didn’t realize that in the moment.”

Hold on just a minute there. “The actions of politicians and celebrities such as Todd Akin and Bill Cosby. . .” Todd Akin merely said something stupid five years ago and has never been accused of the slightest hint of any inappropriate behavior toward women, while Bill Cosby drugged and raped women for decades. But it’s telling that Corn’s instinct here is to loop in a partisan angle and attack someone on the right in an attempt at a crude moral equivalence to appease the base. This is Corn’s lame attempt to imitate Weinstein’s pathetic gambit to buy off the left with promises to attack Trump and the NRA. Think of it a Corn Porn for the left. The double standard here is that while Akin lost a Senate seat because of his stupid comments, liberals like Ted Kennedy never paid a price for their mistreatment and exploitation of women.

Maybe the bill is finally coming due now with interest, and if Corn’s infractions seem marginal, the compound interest of the left means he’s going to pay an appropriately high price.

