Liberal lechery, it’s everywhere

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) is in the vanguard of the “progressive” movement in America. As night follows day, or so it seems these days, the SEIU is also in the vanguard of sexually harassing its female employees.

From Fox News, we learn:

Another two union bigwigs from the nation’s second largest union, the Services Employees International Union (SEIU) have been accused of sexual misconduct and abusive behavior toward female staff members. The resignation of Kendall Fells — a top national leader for the union’s “Fight for $15” minimum wage campaign — and the firing of SEIU Detroit leader Mark Raleigh comes on the heels of the controversial resignation of chief strategist of “Fight for $15,” SEIU Executive Vice President Scott Courtney resigning amid allegations against him of sexual misconduct. . . . This brings the total number of ousted SEIU officials of abuse allegations to four. Along with Courtney, Fells and Raleigh, Caleb Jennings, head of the “Fight for $15” Chicago chapter was fired last week after he was accused of misconduct and abusive behavior.

Excluding feminist organizations, is there any left-wing sphere of influence where females have been able to work without being sexually harassed? Okay, probably the DNC under Debbie Wasserman Schultz, but it had other other problems.