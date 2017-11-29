NBC fires Matt Lauer

The sexual harassment panic has arrived at NBC’s long-running Today show, with the termination of host Matt Lauer as of last night. I pause here to take note of it only because the complaint was reportedly received Monday night. The email announcing Lauer’s termination was distributed early this morning. Whatever investigation NBC conducted following the complaint could not have lasted more than a few hours. I can’t help but wonder what happened here. Did Lauer admit to the charges of the complaint or does this matter represent another “open secret”?

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

UPDATE: The New York Post’s Page Six has more here.

