O’Keefe’s exploding cigar

James O’Keefe had a brainstorm. He thought he could peddle a fraudulent Roy Moore sex scandal to the reporters of the Washington Post. Instead the reporters scoped out O’Keefe’s fraud and reported that instead. The Post even traced the woman who dealt with its reporters to O’Keefe’s offices in New York (video below). Mediaite’s Ken Meyer has a brief summary here; Hot Air’s Allahpundit reports and comments at some length here.

In the video O’Keefe behaves like the media mavens who run from him in his ambush interviews. It is not an impressive performance on his part. Intending to embarrass the Post, O’Keefe proved the paper’s diligence in this case. It remains an open question whether anyone outside O’Keefe’s organization put O’Keefe up to conducting this particular test.

O’Keefe has posted a video from his investigation of the Post here. It is incredibly stupid. If anything, it compounds the damage of his failed test.

O’Keefe now seeks to turn his exploding cigar into a fundraising opportunity. Although the cat had his tongue when the Post caught up with him outside his office, O’Keefe conceded he had been busted in a fundraising email we received at 5:10 p.m. yesterday afternoon:

Project Veritas Supporter, This morning as I walked to Project Veritas’ office, I was ambushed by reporters and a camera crew from The Washington Post. What were they after? Following months of undercover work within The Washington Post, our investigative journalist embedded within the publication had their [sic] cover blown. This is how undercover work goes. This isn’t the first time that has happened, and it won’t be the last time. The good news is . . . we already got our story. Now our team in a dash to beat The Washington Post to the presses. Can you help us finish this investigation? Our team must still review dozens of hours of footage, edit it down, fact check with our series of investigative techniques and then get the story out to the public. Now that the time pressure is really on, it makes it even more expensive work. If you haven’t done so already, please click here to donate so our team can launch our latest series exposing another so-called pillar of the Establishment Media. Ironically, this morning The Washington Post used the same “ambush” tactic that they have whined about Project Veritas using. They did so for the same reason we do: because it’s effective. These outlets refuse to expose the powerful and corrupt using these techniques. But when it’s their neck on the block, they suddenly become hardworking journalists using Project Veritas’s approaches. And they knew that they were going to be exposed, because in December of 2016 I announced it! CNN, The New York Times, powerful social media companies, The Washington Post and others were put on notice that in 2017 that they will be exposed by Project Veritas . . . and Project Veritas is not done yet! Watch a short [i.e., edited] video clip [omitted here, full video above] of the “ambush” from this morning. Below the video, please donate so our team can FULLY follow through on our promise to expose the Establishment Media in 2017 and 2018. Thank so much for all that you do, and as always . . . stay tuned. In Truth, James O’Keefe

Project Veritas P.S. Our cover was blown within the walls of the Washington Post, but we still got our story. Please help us finish the creative process to release this series in record time by donating here. And again, thank you for making our work possible.

Just speaking for myself, I’m going to pass on the requested donation. What a fiasco.