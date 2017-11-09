On Global Warming, the US Leads the Way

Leftists both here and abroad are wailing about President Trump’s withdrawal of the U.S. from the 2015 Paris climate agreement, and, in a moment of epic irrelevancy, a French official announced that President Trump is not invited to the next Paris climate talkfest in December. In general, the U.S. is regarded as a climate scofflaw.

But what country has actually reduced its CO2 emissions the most? The U.S., far and away. This chart tells the story:

That’s right: the U.S. dwarfs every other country when it comes to actual reduction in CO2. America’s frackers say: you’re welcome.

I personally don’t think there is any need to reduce CO2 emissions, certainly not at great cost. But for what it is worth, the U.S. is the world leader, as in so many areas, in CO2 emission reduction.