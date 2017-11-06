Self-help, Texas style

The Guardian recounts the story of Johnnie Langendorff, who chased down the murderous Baptist church shooter who killed 26 yesterday in Sutherland Springs, Texas. What an enraging, horrifying, heartbreaking scene. CNN conveys what we know as of this morning here.

Langendorff happened onto the scene and saw the shooter engaged in a gun battle with the good Samaritan wielding a rifle. Either the man with the rifle wounded the shooter or the shooter killed himself; we don’t know yet. The shooter was eventually found dead in his vehicle. In the video below Johnnie tells the story in his own words.

Video via The Right Scoop.