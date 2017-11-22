The Diversity Fraud, Apple-Style

Remember our items about how Apple Corp. fired its black vice president of diversity for saying white people could actually be diverse, too? Well, guess what? The story gets even crazier. I’ll just let this pitch perfect report Michael Harriot from The Root tell it:

I am not saying that God, the universe, Rihannayoncé or whoever you worship as a higher power is petty, but in one of the most hilarious twists of fate ever, Apple’s vice president of inclusion and diversity, Denise Young Smith, who once whitesplained how hiring 12 white, blond, blue-eyed men could actually be seen as promoting diversity, has been replaced.

By a blond, blue-eyed white woman.

I’m not laughing. That’s how it sounds when I clear my throat.

In October, Young Smith was roundly criticized for her feeble attempt to change the definition of diversity when she told a group of international business leaders, “There can be 12 white, blue-eyed, blond men in a room and they’re going to be diverse, too, because they’re going to bring a different life experience and life perspective to the conversation.”