Last week I noted that Time has compiled a list of the top 10 non-fiction books of 2017. While conceding I haven’t read any of them, I noted that any such list in which Hillary Clinton and Ta-Nehisi Coates place in numbers 1 and 2 is some kind of a joke. That’s what Time’s list is.

I’m thinking about my own top 10 list. It certainly includes Scalia Speaks: Reflections on Law, Faith, and a Life Well Lived somewhere near the top. It also includes Victor Davis Hanson’s The Second World Wars. Dr. Hanson previewed the book for Power Line readers here.

Peter Robinson has recorded a two-part interview with Dr. Hanson for Peter’s Uncommon Knowledge series. Peter holds: “The book represents a magnificent achievement, every page presenting a fascinating fact or statistic or an arresting new insight. And the interview proves totally engrossing (if I do say so). VDH, a brilliant historian, and a patriot.” The Hoover Institution has just posted part 1 (below). On December 3 C-SPAN 2 will air Rich Lowry’s interview with Dr. Hanson at 12:15 a.m. You may want to set your DVR accordingly.