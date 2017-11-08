This day in media freakouts

A year ago tonight, we learned that Donald Trump had defeated Hillary Clinton and would be our next president. Some took the news better than others.

Amber Athey and Justin Caruso of the Daily Caller have collected videos of some who didn’t take it well at all.

Here’s Rachel Maddow who, after attempting a semi-rational analysis, melts down completely.



Here’s Jake Tapper referring to the Clinton campaign as “we” twice in about ten seconds. Call it shock therapy as truth serum.



Here’s Martha Raddatz starting to cry after informing us that Tim Kaine, not exactly a disinterested party, says he doesn’t trust Donald Trump to be the commander-in-chief of the armed forces in which his son serves. I know people with sons in the military who didn’t trust Barack Obama to be commander-in-chief, and I’m sure there were many others like them. Unlike Kaine, the career ambitions of these parents did not turn on who was president. But their concerns seemingly meant nothing to Raddatz.

Let’s not forget that Raddatz, who feels Tim Kaine’s pain so acutely, moderated one of the presidential debates in 2016.



Here’s Van Jones in full meltdown mode wondering how he’s going to explain the outcome of the election to his children. He should be wondering how, if his kids turn out well, he’s going to explain to them why he was a communist revolutionary for ten years and, after 9/11, a “truther.”

Here’s a mix of MSNBC luminaries freaking out:



Finally, here’s how the evening unfolded for the clownish “Young Turks.” It starts with clueless Cenk Uygar, full of optimism, telling his audience he’s feeling good about Florida (though he’s a little worried about Virginia). Trump carried Florida but lost Virginia pretty handily.

“Here comes Hillary,” Uygar bellows. Before long, though, he declares a “doomsday scenario” and proceeds to melt down along with his sidekicks. Not be missed.

