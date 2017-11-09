Today in Energy

The good people at the Daily Shot, the Wall Street Journal‘s digest of interesting charts and graphs on all things economic, has some nice snapshots today of the energy sector in the U.S. and for the world. Some interesting things to note here.

First, U.S. oil production has just reached an all-time high. Lesson: who turned out to be right about America’s energy potential—Sarah Palin and “drill, baby, drill,” or the “peak oil” liberals who said endlessly that “we can’t drill our way out” of oil dependency? That one’s so easy even a liberal will have trouble escaping it.

One thing especially notable about these two charts is the resiliency of our oil production system, which rebounded quickly after the recent hurricanes shut down a lot of Gulf production and southern region refining.

Second, the climatistas are meeting this week in Bonn, Germany, at the annual meeting of the UN climate change circus and freak show. They’re uttering the usual incantations about imminent doom and how the Future Belongs to RenewablesTM, and I hear that a rump group of African nations is demanding that the U.S., which pays 25 percent of the tab for the UN and 20 percent of the tab for the UN’s climate program, be kicked out of the whole thing because of Trump’s decision to leave the Kellogg-Briand Pact Paris Climate Accord. Oh please don’t throw me into that briar patch!

But in the meantime, the actual energy experts at the national ministries and the international energy agencies keep looking ahead and projecting continued expansion of traditional hydrocarbon energy. Like this:

Notice especially that the largest demand increase will come from developing nations, not the advanced industrialized nations, which are steadily growing more energy efficient. Even oil demand is going to continue to increase, despite all the confident predictions that a Tesla in every garage is just around the corner:

Shorter version: real energy agencies play along with the climatistas and their fantasies, pat them on the head and say “That’s nice,” and then go on to put out quietly analysis after analysis that all say, “Here’s what’s going to happen in the real world.”