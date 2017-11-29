Trump vs. Warren

Speaking of sewing confusion and mayhem amongst his enemies, Trump is getting blasted for once again calling Sen. Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas.” And the criticism is partly correct: it should be “Fauxcahontas,” but Trump often misses these subtle distinctions. But once again I wonder whether Trump isn’t going to win this fight, too, because it renews attention on what a total fraud Warren is. So much so, that even Trevor Noah of The Daily Show had to admit on last night’s show that Warren is lying (skip ahead to about the 2 minute mark of this video):

The Daily Show under Noah is non-stop Trump-bashing, so when you’ve lost The Daily Show. . .