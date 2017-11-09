Understanding Trump

With the 2016 election now one year behind us, some observers are taking the anniversary as an occasion to assess the outcome. This past June 21 the Claremont Institute called on Charles Kesler and William Voegeli to advance our understanding of President Trump. Professor Kesler is the editor in chief of the Claremont Review of Books; Bill Voegeli is a senior editor of, and a regular contributor to, the CRB. They each made informal statements expressing their views and then fielded questions from a friendly crowd in Beverly Hills (video below).

I found this to be an illuminating discussion that remains timely five months later. I hope to have cued it up to skip the introductions and begin with Professor Kesler’s opening remarks.

If you find this program of interest, you may want to check out other videos of Claremont Institute programs on its YouTube channel. Most recently, the institute has posted its panel on “The Resistance and the violent new left.”