Where’s Al?

Tom Hauser covers Minnesota politics for KSTP, our local ABC affiliate. He flew out to Washington to land an interview with Al Franken or anyone on Franken’s communications staff. KSTP’s 6:00 p.m. news last night included video of Hauser in Franken’s Senate office seeking Franken or anyone on his staff to speak on his behalf regarding his treatment of Leeannn Tweeden.

Hauser found no one willing to talk with him. Some time around the newscast, however, Hauser received a message from Franken press secretary Michael Dale-Stein asserting Franken’s and his unavailability. Hauser read the message on camera; Dale-Stein apologized for his tardiness in getting back to Hauser. According to Dale-Stein, he was out of the office and Franken was otherwise unavailable with his family (his wife?). They would catch up with Hauser some time later.

Franken is following best scandal management practices. He is hiding out to ride it out.

With Franken in hiding, Hillary Clinton has spoken up on his behalf. It’s just like old times!

Hillary has come to Franken’s defense. Drawing on her personal experience in scandal management, she holds that Franken should be praised for his “accountability” and willingness to apologize. “Look at the contrast between Al Franken, accepting responsibility, apologizing, and Roy Moore and Donald Trump who have done neither,” Clinton said. “[That] is the kind of accountability I’m talking about. I don’t hear that from Roy Moore or Donald Trump.”

Reasonable observers might ask how Franken has been held “accountable” and what alternative a perpetrator has when his hands are caught in the cookie jar.

UPDATE: I have posted the KSTP video of Tom Hauser’s report here