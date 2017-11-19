Who’s the Turkey?

Michael Ramirez anticipates Thanksgiving, only this time the turkeys are on offense, shooting down the Trump administration’s effort to make America’s economy more competitive and to stimulate growth that will benefit American workers. Click to enlarge:

I can’t disagree. And yet, Republicans have the votes to reform our tax code without any Democrat support. Unfortunately, it appears they may be too disorganized to get the job done. It is no secret that Democrats put their party’s power above the national interest. But why can’t Republicans like Ron Johnson put the national interest above their own policy preferences? This photo from yesterday’s Week In Pictures offers a new Republican Party logo. It suggests that the biggest turkeys in Washington may not be Democrats: