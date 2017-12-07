Baked in the cake

The tweet below finds the intersection of two of this week’s big stories. On the one hand, we have the oral argument in the Masterpiece Cake Shop case. (Professor Phillip Muñoz has published an illuminating essay on the deep issues baked into the case.) On the other hand, we have President Trump’s declaration that the United States now recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The infamous Linda Sarsour is the Israel-hating Democratic activist who has ruled that Jerusalem is not Israel’s capital. Although Sarsour doesn’t do anything as productive or artistic as the proprietor of Masterpiece Cake Shop, the tweet revisits the case as a sort of law school hypothetical changing up the facts to make a point.

I was all ready to celebrate the big news but Linda Sarsour’s bakery is refusing to top my cake with the words, “Jerusalem is, was, and always will be the capital of Israel.” I need the Government to make her do what I ask. pic.twitter.com/NR77HH21s4 — Andrew L Griner (@fake_news_u_r) December 6, 2017

Via Rabbi Joshua Borenstein.