Glenn Reynolds Asks a Good Question; Bob Mueller Won’t Answer

Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election has been plagued with scandal. In one notorious episode, the FBI agent who was perhaps most critical to the Hillary Clinton email investigation as well as to Mueller’s inquiry, Peter Strzok, turned out to be a rabid anti-Trump partisan. Moreover, he was conducting an extramarital affair with another anti-Trump zealot, Lisa Page, who is an FBI lawyer and also worked on the Russia investigation. Both Strzok and Page have been dismissed from Mueller’s team, but Mueller apparently has tried to cover up the circumstances surrounding their respective transfers.

It has been suggested that both Peter Strzok and his illicit lover Lisa Page may have been involved in using the fake Russia dossier created by and for the Clinton campaign to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on the Trump campaign. If this is true, it is the biggest scandal in the history of American politics. Glenn Reynolds decided to go to the source and ask Mueller or his representatives whether these reports are accurate. I am taking the liberty of reproducing Glenn’s post in its entirety:

SO I JUST HAD AN INTERESTING EMAIL EXCHANGE WITH THE SPECIAL COUNSEL’S PRESS OFFICE: Me: I’m hearing from a source that Lisa Page was involved in approving Peter Strzok’s warrant requests to the FISC and possibly elsewhere. Can you confirm or deny if this was the case? And please tell me what her job title and function are in your office. Thanks. Them (via spokesman Joshua Stueve): Lisa Page, who was an attorney on detail to the Special Counsel’s office, returned to the FBI’s Office of the General Counsel in mid-July. Me again: Thank you but that doesn’t answer my question. What role did Lisa Page have in the handling of warrant applications, and in particular those involving Peter Strzok? Them again: I’ll decline to comment further. Well, then. Page, remember, is the FBI lawyer with whom Strzok was having an extramarital affair and exchanging anti-Trump texts. Perhaps someone with more resources than I will be able to get to the bottom of this.

The entire Mueller operation stinks. President Trump would be thoroughly justified in shutting it down, if that were politically feasible.