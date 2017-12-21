Haley’s moment

Nikki Haley has defended President Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital with vigor and enthusiasm in the United Nations. In doing so she has at all points sought to distinguish our course under President Trump from the blasted days of Barack Obama when the United States prostrated itself before the murderous regimes that throw their weight around in that desiccated body. Earlier this week she let it be known that the United States would not have abstained from the last-minute resolution by which President Obama stabbed Israel in the front on the matter of Jerusalem. There the contrast was explicit; in her statement today (tweet below) the contrast is implicit.

This week Ambassador Haley brings Moynihan’s moment to mind. It was November 10, 1975, when the General Assembly passed Resolution 3379, declaring Zionism a form of racism. After the vote, then Ambassador to the UN Moynihan rose to speak, his voice shaking with anger. “The United States rises to declare,” proclaimed Moynihan, “before the General Assembly of the United Nations, and before the world, that it does not acknowledge, it will not abide by, it will never acquiesce in this infamous act.”

We recall by the way that it was our friend John Bolton who undid that infamous act serving the first President Bush. Ambassador Bolton himself went on to follow in Ambassador Moynihan’s footsteps at the UN under the second President Bush.

Thank you, Ambassador Haley.