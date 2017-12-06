Posted on December 6, 2017 by John Hinderaker in Bureaucracy

Is the Deep State Attempting a Coup?

That is a question I never thought I would need to ask. But, via InstaPundit, law professor Randy Barnett makes an alarming point:

Barnett was responding to this tweet:

Administrative employees are nominally subject to the control of those appointed by politicians who have won elections, but Democrats embedded in the federal bureaucracy have proclaimed themselves part of the “resistance” to President Trump, and are using their positions to undermine his administration. Bureaucrats thus frustrate the will of the voters. President Trump has been in office for nearly a year, and has yet to take control over the federal bureaucracy that nominally reports to him.

I agree with Professor Barnett that this is a constitutional crisis. The most powerful branch of today’s government is the Fourth: the permanent federal bureaucracy that is nowhere mentioned in the Constitution. The Trump administration can best be viewed, perhaps, as a struggle to the death between American voters and the federal employees who are paid to serve them.

