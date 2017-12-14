Measuring Anti-Semitism in Two Pictures

The old saying that a picture is worth a thousand words comes to mind with regard to two photos that appeared in the ether this week. The first shows a current menorah display at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, where, as people recall, symbols of a completely different character once appeared.

This second photo below is from Seattle, where a menorah display prompted complaints about its display on a public street, leading the city of Seattle to place the announcement that the city had nothing—nothing at all—to do with it. I wonder whether there would have been a similar ruckus if there was a display for Kwanzaa, Elizabeth Warren’s birthday, or some other sacred Progressive totem.

By the way, Merry Christmas everybody. Cue outrage in three, two. . .