Media Alert

I will be on Larry Kudlow’s radio show tomorrow at 10:30 Eastern, 9:30 Central, talking about Robert Mueller’s apparent fizzle with regard to General Flynn. It will be fun; you can listen on line here or lots of other places on the web, and the show is on the radio in almost all major (and not so major) markets. Don’t miss it!
