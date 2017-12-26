Media Alert

I will guest host Laura Ingraham’s radio show tomorrow. The show runs live from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern, and is heard at other times in some geographies. It’s going to be a fun show. We will have some good guests, talking about the tax cut and recent events in the UN. In addition, I plan to tee off on some pet peeves, like how news organizations use sports to push a liberal agenda, and some juicy targets, like Sheila Jackson Lee. You really don’t want to miss it!

Especially since I will be getting up off my death bed to do the show. Well, not death bed exactly, but I’ve got a pretty bad cold. I may need to use the cough button for the first time in my radio career.

