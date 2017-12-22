Posted on December 22, 2017 by John Hinderaker in Trump Foreign Policy

Mossad Sings Nikki Haley’s Praises

We have covered U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s sterling performance with regard to U.S. sovereignty, etc., in depth, so this contribution is just for fun. The Mossad, which apparently has a Twitter feed, praised Haley with a Christmas theme:

Humor aside, the Mossad’s Santa Claus reference is an entertaining instance of the Christian-Jewish alliance.

