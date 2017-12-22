Mossad Sings Nikki Haley’s Praises

We have covered U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s sterling performance with regard to U.S. sovereignty, etc., in depth, so this contribution is just for fun. The Mossad, which apparently has a Twitter feed, praised Haley with a Christmas theme:

We're making a list

We're checking it twice

Gonna find out whose funding to slice@nikkihaley's coming to town pic.twitter.com/dXrRgkqHCV — The Mossad (@TheMossadIL) December 21, 2017

Humor aside, the Mossad’s Santa Claus reference is an entertaining instance of the Christian-Jewish alliance.