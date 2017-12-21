Next Biopic on Deck: Chappaquiddick

Coming on the heels of Darkest Hour is another biopic of note. Both Paul and I reported a while ago that there was a movie in the works on Ted Kennedy’s infamous incident at Chappaquiddick in 1969. In September I had an item here about how an early review suggested the film would be very harsh on Kennedy, and the trailer just out makes it appear there may be some of this, especially the very last exchange:

Ted Kennedy: “Moses had a temper…” Aide: “Moses had a temper but he never left a girl at the bottom of the Red Sea.”

Even if the film is harsh on Kennedy, I doubt it will have the whole story in all of its sordid detail. Still, if the film tells half the story, it will be astonishing. The film is set for general release in April.

What next? Razorbareback: The Bill Clinton Story?