Next stop, Trump station

Israel’s minister of transportation has announced that a planned train station in Jerusalem will be named for President Trump to honor his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. So reports Ken Klukowski of Breitbart.

“Trump station” won’t be just any old stop. It will be near the Western Wall, the holiest place in the world for Jews:

[The government] is planning to extend a rail system from Tel Aviv into Jerusalem, including two underground stations in the capital city. One will be in an area of the Old City referred to as the Jewish Quarter. Katz intends to name the planned station near the Western Wall after America’s 45th president. The Western Wall is part of the structure that once held Jerusalem’s holy temple, which was destroyed by the Romans in A.D. 70.

It’s easy to understand the government’s desire to honor for recognizing that Jerusalem is Israel’s capital. Every legitimate nation has the right to choose its capital and, though it shouldn’t matter, Jerusalem is the natural capital for a Jewish state.

By recognizing that Jerusalem is Israel’s capital, the U.S. simply acknowledges the full legitimacy of Israel. It also strikes a blow for realism and against fantasy. The demise of fantasy is a necessary, though not sufficient, condition for any meaningful peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians.

Meanwhile, at least ten countries are in talks with Israel to move their embassies from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely. Guatemala has already announced that it will do so.