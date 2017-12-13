I’ve been pointing to Time’s list of the top 10 non-fiction books of 2017. While conceding I haven’t read any of them, I have noted that any such list on which Hillary Clinton and Ta-Nehisi Coates place in numbers 1 and 2 is some kind of a joke. That’s what Time’s list is.

However, it’s not useless. It has prompted me to think about my own top 10 list. My list certainly includes Scalia Speaks: Reflections on Law, Faith, and a Life Well Lived somewhere near the top. It also includes Victor Davis Hanson’s The Second World Wars. Dr. Hanson previewed the book for Power Line readers here.

My list also includes Douglas Murray’s The Strange Death of Europe: Immigration, Identity, Islam. Like Europe itself, of course, the book carries an urgent warning for us. Murray recently talked about the book in a biting presentation last month to the David Horowitz Freedom Center Restoration Weekend (video below).