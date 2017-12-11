Posted on December 11, 2017 by Scott Johnson in Anti-Semitism, Arab Israel conflict

The Times Square intifada

You may have read accounts of the chilling events in Malmö and Gothenburg over the weekend, the former involving the usual chants against Jews and the latter an attack on a synagogue perpetrated by masked “youths.” Now Liel Leibovitz takes note of the Times Square intifada captured in the video below this past Friday night. In the heart of Manhattan these folks are calling for Jewish blood. The guy who showed up at the Port Authority this morning might have answered the call in his own hit and miss way.

