Posted on December 19, 2017 by John Hinderaker in Media Bias

The Worst Media Moments of 2017

2017 was the year when the liberal media went stark, raving mad. And Grabien was there to document the craziness. Here, in a little under eight minutes, are the media’s lowest moments of 2017. They are arranged thematically, covering such topics as impeachment, the great Russia MacGuffin, Hillary-love and so on. If you thought you had never seen media madness at the level we lived through this year, you were right.

Share
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line