Posted on December 30, 2017 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Year in Pictures: Happy Covfefe Edition

I think I finally figured out the whole “covfefe” mystery from earlier this year. It’s a transliterated anagram for a Chinese new year’s designation. Yeah, I’m going to go with that, and see whether CNN actually chases it down. Anyway, it was amazing, reviewing especially the inventory of cartoons from the Week in Pictures earlier in the year looking for greatest hits, how many of them could run in the newspaper tomorrow, as the media Trump narrative has hardly moved. So this gallery is a mix of highlights from the year and new things this week. Plus some important new year’s reminders.

The USS Al Gore?

Headlines of the week:

Important reminders:

And always drive on the right side of. . .

And finally. . .

And. . . happy new year!

 

Share
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line