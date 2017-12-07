Today in Sexual Harassment

Okay, Al Franken may be the headliner for the day, but there’s also former Democratic goldenboy Harold Ford of Tennessee, reportedly fired today from Morgan Stanley for “misbehavior,” and also breaking this afternoon, Arizona Republican Congressman Trent Franks, getting out ahead of a rumored Washington Post investigation that may identify 20 – 30 members of Congress with “issues.”

When does someone get to yell “Bingo!”