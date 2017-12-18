Monday’s Pervnado Chronicles

Today’s Pervnado Bingo winners include Ninth Circuit Judge Alex Kozinski, and apparently Dustin Hoffman, several of whose accusers appeared on NBC Nightly News to amplify their case. But did I not warn you that Al Franken wasn’t actually going to go through with his resignation?

Joe Manchin: Al Franken should not resign Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., took a shot Monday at his Senate Democratic colleagues for their treatment of outgoing Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., over their calls for him to resign in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct, arguing that Franken should not resign and should let the Senate Ethics Committee investigation conclude. “I definitely think he should not resign,” Manchin told CNN’s “New Day” on Monday, saying that it was “most definitely” premature for Senate Democrats to call for his removal from office after eight women accused him of improper sexual conduct. . . While Franken has not set a date to exit the Senate he is expected to resign in January. He will be replaced by Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Brown.

I’ll believe it when I see it.

Meanwhile, I perked up a few days ago when senior Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur spoke what used to be regarded as common sense about relations between the two sexes:

Democratic lawmaker: Women’s clothing an ‘invitation’ to harassment A female Democratic House member shocked fellow lawmakers Wednesday when she said that the revealing clothing that some members and staffers wear is an “invitation” to sexual harassment. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) made the comments during a private Democratic Caucus meeting Wednesday to discuss sexual harassment issues, according to two Democratic sources in the room. “I saw a member yesterday with her cleavage so deep it was down to the floor,” Kaptur said, according to the sources present. “And what I’ve seen … it’s really an invitation.” The comments left many others in the room stunned, the sources said. Kaptur said women on Capitol Hill should have to abide by a stricter dress code, like those adopted by the military or corporations. “Maybe I’ll get booed for saying this, but many companies and the military [have] a dress code,” she said. “I have been appalled at some of the dress of … members and staff. Men have to wear ties and suits.”

Well, it didn’t take long for the feminist thought police to get to her:

Female Dem lawmaker walks back comments on women’s wardrobes being an ‘invitation’ to harassment Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio came under fire after telling colleagues in a closed-door meeting on Wednesday that the way some women on Capitol Hill dress is an “invitation” to sexual harassment. “Nearly everyone in the room’s mouths were wide open aghast,” one Democratic source told Politico. The backlash was swift – and Kaptur released a statement that detailed the mistreatment she experienced when she was first elected to Congress in 1983. “I became a refuge for female staffers who had been mistreated by their bosses, some of them in tears many days,” she said. “It is something I carry with me to this day and something I brought up during our Caucus meeting.” She added that “under no circumstances is it the victim’s fault if they are harassed in any way.”

Glad we got that cleared up.